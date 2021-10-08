Rwanda: 2021 Governance Scorecard to Reflect on Covid-19 Effects

Rwanda Governance Board (RGB), on Friday, October 8 will publish the Rwanda Governance Scorecard (RGS) 8th Edition, which will among other things, reflect on the implication of Covid-19 effects on the performance of some sectors.

The RGS is a national index published every year to consistently assess the state of governance in Rwanda.

It tracks the country's performance in relation to her national, regional and global governance commitments, looking at the key pillars of governance in the country which are: the rule of law, political rights and civil liberties, participation and inclusiveness, safety and security, investing in human and social development, quality of service delivery, economic and corporate governance, as well as anti-corruption, transparency and accountability.

According to RGB, the objectives of RGS are to generate credible and reliable data on governance, and serve as an evidence-based source to inform policy, decision making and implementation as well as contribute to current scientific and contextualised knowledge about economic, social and political governance in Rwanda.

"This index places global governance standards and home-grown approaches at the centre of its method which makes it uniquely relevant to both the international and national contexts," read a statement from RGB.

In the previous RGS edition, the pillar of Security ranked first with a score of 95.44 per cent while the pillar of Investing in human and social development ranked the least with 73.32 per cent.

The safety and security pillar measures the extent to which safety and security are provided, including personal and property safety, reconciliation, social cohesion and national unity, as well as how national security is safeguarded.

Among others, the indicator of citizen participation scored 82.53 per cent in 2020, increasing from 72.68 per cent in the previous edition, while the performance of local governments scored 81.31 per cent against 70.70 per cent scored in the previous edition.

Investing in Human and Social development was the least performing pillar in 2020 with a score of 73.32 per cent.

This year's event will take place at Kigali Serena Hotel and will be attended by representatives from government institutions, private sector, civil society, research and higher learning institutions as well as development partners' agencies.