Rwanda: Prosecutors Seek Life Imprisonment for Former FDLR Top Officials Nkaka and Nsekanabo

Prosecutors are seeking life imprisonment for Ignace Nkaka alias La Forge Fils Bazeye and Lt Col Jean-Pierre Nsekanabo, two former FDLR officials who are being tried in relation to terrorism charges.

Nkaka was the outfit's spokesperson while Bazeye was its head of the intelligence.

The two were apprehended by Congolese authorities in 2018 and handed over to Rwanda where they are currently being tried by the High Court Chamber for International Crimes (ICC) in Nyanza.

During a court hearing that took place on Thursday, October 7, the prosecutors asked court to convict them of terror-related charges, in connection to the attacks that the FDLR outfit carried out on Rwandans in the past.

They added that the duo was among the main leaders of the militia and played a role in the activities that it carried out in various places.

They asked court to convict the defendants of crimes including murder, terrorism based on political motives, conspiring against the current government and creating an illegal armed group.

Specifically, Nkaka is also being accused of spreading false news, and discrediting Rwanda among foreign countries.

The verdict will be issued on December 15 this year.