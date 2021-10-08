Rwanda/Uganda: Rwanda Suffer 1-0 Loss to Uganda in World Cup Qualifiers

7 October 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Rwanda's woes in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers extended on Thursday evening as they lost 1-0 to Uganda Cranes at Kigali Stadium.

The lone goal was scored by striker Farid Bayo in the 41st minute after Amavubi centre-back Abdul Rwatubyaye failed to clear the ball.

The hosts came closest to scoring through skipper Haruna Niyonzima but his efforts, one in each half, went wide. The result leaves Rwanda at the bottom of Group E with a single point after three matches.

By press time, another Group E match between Mali and Kenya was yet to get underway.

Thursday

Rwanda 0-1 Uganda

