Kenya/Mali: Meja, Aboud Start as Firat Names Harambee Stars Line-Up for Mali Tie

7 October 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat has named youngster Henry Meja in the starting XI that will take on Mali in a Fifa World Cup qualifier in Morocco on Wednesday.

Meja, who was named the Football Kenya Federation Premier League's Young Player of the Year last month, will play in the right flank.

Defender Aboud Omar who last featured for Harambee Stars in the 2019 African Cup of Nation has also been handed a starting berth at left back.

Simba SC defender Joash "Berlin Wall" Onyango starts at right back while Wazito defender Johnstone Omurwa, who had also missed the first two qualifiers against Uganda and Rwanda, will partner Joseph Okumu in the central defence.

As usual Al Duhail striker and skipper Michael Olunga leads Kenyan attack as Stars hunt for the first win in the qualifiers.

Kenya Starting XI: Ian Otieno (Goalkeeper) Eric Ouma, Joseph Okumu, Johnstone Omurwa, Richard Odada, Kenneth Muguna, Aboud Omar, Lawrence Juma, Henry Meja, Michael Olunga

