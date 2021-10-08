Nigeria: No Plan to Bring Back SARS - Police

Last year, the police disbanded SARS after youth in country protested against its highhandedness and intimidation.

The Nigerian Police Force has said it has no plan to reintroduce the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The police spokesperson, Frank Mba, made this known in a statement Thursday in Abuja.

The statement comes amidst rumours and speculations, particularly on social media, that the police had reintroduced the defunct squad.

The then Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, last year announced the dissolution of the dreaded police unit.

The dissolution of SARS came after thousands of Nigerians, particularly young people, took to the streets to protest harassment and intimidation by the defunct unit.

Following the dissolution of the unit, the police created in its place a new outfit called Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT).

In the statement on Thursday, Mr Mba urged Nigerians to disregard the report, adding that the unit is gone for good.

Read the full statement:

PRESS RELEASE

NO PLAN TO BRING BACK SARS, SAYS IGP

- Trending news to the contrary absolutely false!

The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to a false news report making the rounds online and offline suggesting that the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc has ordered the re-establishment of the defunct Special Anti - Robbery Squad (SARS). The Force wishes to categorially emphasize that there is no plan whatsoever to bring back the disbanded SARS. SARS is gone for good and will not resurrect under any guise whatsoever.

The IGP notes that the Force has since reorganized its operational structure to fill the vacuum created by the disbandment of SARS. Currently, the leadership of the Force is focused on efforts at deepening reforms within the Police and bequeathing Nigerans a Police Force that will be more effective, efficient, technology-driven, humane and Rule of Law-compliant.

The IGP therefore calls on members of the public to disregard the report which is absolutely false and deliberately intended to disinform and misinform members of the public.

CP FRANK MBA

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FORCE HEADQUARTERS

ABUJA

7th October, 2021