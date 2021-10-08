Nigeria: Anambra - Govt Backs Malami On Possible State of Emergency

The Federal Government has expressed support for the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on the possibility of declaring state of emergency in Anambra if killings persist in the state.

Malami had hinted on Wednesday that the Federal Government would not rule out the option of declaring a state of emergency in Anambra given the violence in the state ahead of the Nov. 6 governorship poll in the state.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria yesterday in Abuja, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said Malami's position was to avert a constitutional crisis in the state.

Mohammed said no government would fold its arms and allow the pillar of democracy to be destroyed.

"The forthcoming election in the state is one of the pillars of democracy. Those who are criticising the AGF on this, have they thought for one minute what will happen if election does not take place in Anambra State on Nov. 6?

"They should bear in mind that under our constitution, a governor cannot spend an extra day beyond the mandate of four years. What will happen will be constitutional crisis of immense proportion," he said

The minister recalled that during previous democratic dispensations, state of emergency was declared in Ekiti and Plateau States.

He said what was happening in Anambra currently was worse than what happened in Plateau and Ekiti when state of emergency was declared.

On the position of some critics that government did not declare state of emergency in Zamfara, Katsina and Kaduna where they alleged there were more killings, the minister said the situation was not the same with Anambra

"You do not compare apples with oranges, the bandits in Katsina do not want to leave Nigeria.

"They do not want to declare their own republic and they're not saying there'll be no elections. They're primarily criminals.

"It's a disingenuous argument to say they've killed more people in Katsina, Zamfara and Kaduna than they killed in Anambra.

"What is happening in Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna and Niger is criminality and government will not condone it.

"I've not seen the bandits hoist any flag anywhere as opposed to Boko Haram. Until they were dislodged in Bama they set up their own government, collecting taxes," he said.

The minister added that if there is any need to declare state of emergency in Zamfara, Katsina and Kaduna States, the government would not hesitate to do so. (NAN)

Buhari opposed to state of emergency - Obiano

Meanwhile, Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano yesterday said the possibility of declaring state of emergency in his state is not an idea of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He disclosed this to State House reporters in Abuja yesterday after meeting with Buhari.

He said he reported the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, to Buhari for saying the Federal Government might declare a state of emergency in Anambra if the security in the state did not improve ahead of the November governorship election.

He said: "That's a very unfortunate comment by the Attorney-General, Malami. Very, very unfortunate... Even to contemplate state of emergency is unfortunate, look at what is happening in the North; they kill dozens every day. Because less than 15 people were killed in Anambra in two weeks, is that a reason for somebody to call for a state of emergency? That's a very unfortunate comment by Malami. I'll call him to express reservation on those kinds of comments, he shouldn't try that.

"Why didn't he make those comments in Kaduna, in Jos, Imo State, in Zamfara? Why is he making that kind of assertion and we have an election by the corner? There's no reason to make that assertion.

"Anambra is doing well and don't forget that Malami is on the National Campaign Committee for the APC candidate. So, if that's their strategy, then they failed already. Come to the ballot box, APGA will win and win hands down. They're trying to see how they can destabilise us. No, APC has no room in Anambra, there's no party called APC in Anambra. Anambra is APGA."

Obiano said Buhari reassured him that free and fair elections would hold in Anambra State after briefing him on the state of political activities in the state.