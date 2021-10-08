Nigeria: Osinbajo Off to UK for UN Meetings On Energy Transition

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday left Abuja for London, United Kingdom, to represent President Muhammadu Buhari at a United Nations' high level event on the energy transition in Africa agenda with a special focus on Nigeria.

His spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement, said the event holding today at the Imperial College would feature meetings organized by UN Energy ahead of the UN Climate Conference COP26 which would be hosted by the United Kingdom in Glasgow, Scotland.

He said Osinbajo would also hold talks with the president designate of COP26, Alok Sharma, a cabinet rank UK Minister and the Chair of the UK Government's COP26 Energy Transition Council, discussing issues regarding the 2050 global Net-Zero emissions target and the need for the international community to align on the key elements of a just and equitable transition for all at Whitehall.

He said Osinbajo would also deliver an address at the Imperial College London, where he was billed to interact with the academic community on the global energy transition and Nigeria's position on a just transition.

The vice president is expected back in the country on Sunday.