Tanzania: Muleba Residents Smile As Mobile Doctors Offer Services

RESIDENTS of Muleba district now have every reason to smile as they have been relieved from travelling long distance in search of health services.

This comes following an initiative that deploys mobile specialist doctors who provide services to people at their areas by doing outreaching.

The initiative is upon signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Muleba District Council, the African Inland Church of Christ (AICC), Geita Gold Mine (GGM) and the Vine Trust, a UK- based NGO.

Muleba District Commissioner (DC), Toba Nguvila explained that under the five year programme, to cost about 1.5bn/-, residents in the Muleba Islands would get treatment from mobile specialist doctors.

"On behalf of the government, I wholeheartedly thank the donors for the timely health intervention. For quite a long time residents in the archipelago did not get enough medical treatment while others died on the way to the nearest hospital," he said.

According to the 2012 Population and Housing Census projections Muleba District is estimated to have a population of 650,000.

The district comprises of 166 villages, 43 wards and five divisions namely Kamachumu, Muleba, Kimwani, Nshamba and Izigo.

Mr Nguvila also appealed to parents to ensure that they make close follow-up of their children attending school and should not leave the burden to teachers.

Judith Kaimukirwa (26) is among several women of Bumbire Island, who for quite a long time had to travel long distance with their babies tied on their backs to Rubya hospital, almost 50 kms away.

In another development, Parish Priest for Kagondo Catholic Church, in Muleba district, Father Medericus Kyaruzi has urged Kagera residents and all Tanzanians to turn up in their big numbers to get vaccination as a precaution against Covid-19 pandemic.

He made the appeal during holy mass held at the parish recently. "Pope Francis, Bishops and a good number of priests including myself have already taken the vaccine. There are no major side effects," he said.

He denounced the few "prophets of doom" who spread unfounded rumours against the vaccinations calling on the people to disregard them.

Speaking during the mass, Dr Deodatus Katunzi from Kagondo hospital assured people that the vaccinations were safe while at same time boost immunity and combat the development of severe infections across the country.