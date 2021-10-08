Tanzania: Environmentalists Beef Up Tree Planting Campaigns

SOME environmentalists in Mwanza region have pledged that they will motivate on tree planting to ensure that every citizen participate in supporting government's efforts to mitigate effects of climate change.

The group said they were supporting President Samia Suluhu Hassan's statement she made during the recently concluded 76th United Nation General Assembly (UNGA) over the climate change.

Environmentalists, including Chairman of the Non-Governmental Tanzania Environment and Conservation Organization (TECO), Mr John Masweta, told the 'Daily News' recently.

The NGO has special programmes to encourage people and institutions to plant trees.

According to him, the NGO usually seeks tree seedlings from various stakeholders, including Tanzania Forests Services (TFS), the Mwanza Regional Commissioner and Councils and then distribute them to institutions, mostly schools, universities and military camps.

"The seedlings have been distributed through environment clubs in those institutions," he said.

TECO has so far distributed about 2.8 million seedlings to about 50 primary and secondary schools, universities and army camps in Mwanza, Mara and Kigoma to help restore vegetation in the Lake zone.

"Everyone should have trees at homes for the betterment of environment, including preserving water source and adding value to soil fertility for more farm yields," Masweta insisted.

He cited the central regions such as Singida, Dodoma, Shinyanga and Simiyu as an example of regions which had been affected by climatic change as a result of human activities such as charcoal burning, poor farming and livestock keeping.

However, TECO faced some challenges, such as low public education on the environment conservation as well as lack of enough funding for research and seedlings distribution coutrywide.

The Lake Zone Forest Publicity Officer for TFS, Mr Pius Mbilla, said the state of forest development in the country is good compared to other countries that have turned into deserts as the result of poor forest preservation.

He said that in the last financial year, the TFS planted a total of 2,080,000 seedlings in Lake Zone, urging other stakeholders, individuals and institutions to support the efforts.

Mr Mbilla cited availability of timbers for commercial purposes as well as fruits as part of trees planting advantages.

"Human activities like agriculture and over livestock population are among causes of environmental degradation and deforestation, with about 373,000 hectares, country-wide, being lost annually from which five percent (loss) is in the Lake Zone," he said.