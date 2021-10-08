Tanzania: Police Launch Probe On Marine Institute Inferno

POLICE have launched an investigation following a fire at the University of Dar es Salaam-Institute of Marine Science (IMS) at Mizingani-Malindi in Stone Town last weekend.

The inferno destroyed study equipment and furniture in the laboratory, lecture rooms and administration office.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Omary Said Nassir said the value of the loss has not been established yet, but preliminary observation indicates possible cause of the fire is fault in the outdate or overloaded electricity cable.

"We are still investigating what really happened," he said.

Following the blaze which burnt many of the equipment and wiring beyond repair, Mr Nassir, who is the Regional Police Commander (RPC) for Urban West Region, appealed to residents and learning institutions in the historical Stone Town to ensure electricity system in their houses are regularly inspected, replacing the old power cables.

Firefighters and police responded to a call for help at the IMS, where they found flames with smoke bellowing up.Fortunately the firefighters used their skills to put out the flames.

Minister for Education, Science and Technology Prof Joyce Ndalichako visited the IMS and comforted the staff and students now in vacation, instructing the management to evaluate the damage and begin, as soon as possible, repair and the process of procurement of necessary equipment before studies resume.

"I would like to assure you that the government will support you to return to normal so that students continue with their studies. If emergency actions are required, please do so to save time," the Minister emphasized.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Dar es Salaam Prof William Anangisye, on behalf of the staff thanked the Minister for her immediate response and that full assessment to know the impact of the fire is underway.

The IMS Director Dr Margareth Serapio stated that about 1.3bn/- is needed for the construction of a new laboratory at the IMS new campus, Buyu area in the outskirts of Zanzibar town, where students are required to shift to.