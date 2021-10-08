Tanzania: Pccb Investigates Projects Worth 4bn/

The Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) is closely monitoring five projects worth 4.2bn/- to determine the value for money, it has been disclosed.

Kagera Regional PCCB Chief, Mr John Joseph, explained that the projects include the construction of district hospitals, dispensaries, classrooms and water infrastructure.

"During his recent tour in the region Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa expressed his dissatisfaction on the construction of two district hospitals in Karagwe and Bukoba DC and a complex building for Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO) in Kyerwa. The projects are among those being closely monitored while investigations are nearly completed," he said.

He elaborated that during the past three months (July-September), the corruption watchdog received a total of 112 complaints out of which 80 complaints were amicably solved while 32 complaints related to corruption and their files have been opened.

Nine among the complaints had already been completed and the employers were advised to take disciplinary measures against the culprits, he said.

He also said two cases were filed in court while the Director for Public Prosecutions (DPP), had been okayed to file 11 new cases while 44 cases were at different stages in court.

Mr Joseph said PCCB in collaboration with the Tanzania Scouts' Association (TSA), was conducting education programmes involving youths in secondary, primary schools and the media to enable members of the public to know the effects of corruption and how to identify corruption indicators.

He appealed to all Tanzanians to take a holistic role in the fight against corruption." Each of us should play his/her part. The war against this vice will be won through joint efforts," he said.