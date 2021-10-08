Uganda/Rwanda: Uganda Cranes 1 Rwanda Amavubi 0

7 October 2021
The Independent (Kampala)
By Source: Fufa.com

FT: Rwanda 0 Uganda 1

● Oct 10

Uganda vs Rwanda - St Mary's Stadium, Kitende

Kigali, Rwanda | THE INDEPENDENT | A 40th minute goal by Fahad Bayo gave Uganda Cranes all three points in their FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying match in Kigali on Thursday.

After the first leg, there will be virtually no time to rest as the two countries will lock-horns on Sunday, 10th October 2021 at the St Mary's Stadium, Kitende.

The Squad of 25 players in Rwanda:

1-Lukwago Charles, 2-Watenga Isma, 3-Alionzi Nafian, 4-Wafula Innocent, 5-Poloto Julius, 6-Muleme Isaac , 7-Kayondo Aziz , 8-Awanyi Timothy, 9-Najib Fesali, 10-Walusimbi Enock , 11-Mulondo Livingstone , 12-Waswa Geofrey , 13-Aucho Khalid ,14-Waiswa Moses, 15-Lwanga Tadeo , 16-Byaruhanga Bobosi, 17-Iguma Denis, 18-Kagimu Shafik, 19-Orit Ibrahim, 20-Kizza Martin, 21-Kizza Mustafa, 22-Sentamu Yunus, 23-Rwothomio Cromwell, 24-Mukwala Steven, 25-Bayo Fahad

Group E standings

Uganda 5 pts

Mali 4 pts

Kenya 2 pts

Rwanda 1pt

