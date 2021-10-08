Tanzania: PM Acts Tough On Swindlers, Reminds Civil Servants to Work Diligently

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has acted tough on civil servants, who allegedly abused their offices in Liwale District, Lindi Region, warning all public employees in the country against misuse of funds.

Addressing civil servants here on Thursday evening, the Premier expressed dismay over persistent embezzlement of funds allocated for development projects and social services.

He suspended the Liwale District Planning Officer Mr Omari Chinguile, for embezzlement of funds the government had released to finance the construction of a district hospital and health centre at the Ngongowele Ward. Chinguile's suspension came only a day after the Prime Minister suspended three revenue collections officers in Kilwa District over involvement in the loss of revenues in the council.

The trio are Mr Bahaye Shilungushela, Mohamed Samadu and Ally Kinyonge. It is a continuation of the anti-corruption crusade of the sixth-phase government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Speaking on Thursday, Mr Majaliwa revealed that the Liwale District Council had spent more than 1.5bn/- on construction of the district hospital, yet the project is still incomplete contrary to the government expectations.

"The council spent 500m/- on procuring the building materials for the district hospital, without involving the procurement officer, instead, the tender was issued to the planning officer of the same council, who, however, didn't deliver as per the contract," said the Premier.

Expounding, he said the same official was also awarded a tender to supply building materials for construction of a health centre in Ngongowele Ward, where he also failed to deliver all the equipment as required.

Due to this, Mr Majaliwa ordered the suspension of Mr Chinguile, pending an investigation by the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB).

"The government will never tolerate irresponsible civil servants who are abusing the public offices and delay development projects," he said, demanding civil servants to put forward national interest on all development projects.

Speaking of the construction of the district hospital, Mr Majaliwa said the government has set a ceiling of 1.5bn/- being a uniform budget for all such projects across the country, but the situation was different in Liwale. "There must be discipline in spending government money disbursed for development projects," he warned.

Earlier the Liwale District treasurer Gervas Bidogo told the Premier that they had to use extra money for the project after the Treasury recalled the balance that remained unspent in the first quarter. However, he told the PM that the extra budget that was spent had already been claimed from the treasury and upon receipt, the money would be returned to the normal collections.

The Premier noted that the government will continue to take strong measures against embezzlers in the public offices.

Mr Majaliwa reminded civil servants to work diligently for the sake of facilitating provision of social services in their departments, a move that would fast-track development activities.

Speaking of the 231km road from Nangurukuru to Liwale, Mr Majaliwa reaffirmed the government's commitment to construct it at a tarmac level, for the sake of easing movement of people, goods and services within the two districts.

"President Samia Suluhu Hassan has been issuing money for development projects, and this road is in her plans, she will implement this project accordingly," assured the PM.

He said President Samia has approved 1bn/- to be spent on feasibility study and detailed design ahead of the construction of the 231km stretch at tarmac level.

To ensure timely completion of the project, the road will be constructed by more than one contractor, said the PM, noting that such approach has also been applied in other road projects in various parts of the country.