Tanzania Among 47 Countries Removed From UK Covid Travel Red List

TANZANIA is among 47 countries and territories removed from UK Covid travel red list.

The number of countries in the list will be cut from 54 to seven, according information shared on Thursday.

"From 11 October, the red list will reduce to 7 countries and proof of vaccination will be recognised from 37 new countries and territories," the statement issued by UK government said.

BBC website has quoted Transport Secretary Grant Shapps saying the changes begin on Monday and "mark the next step" in opening travel.

Apart from Tanzania, other 46 countries removed from red list are Afghanistan, Angola, Argentina, Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, Burundi, Cape Verde, Chile, Congo (Democratic Republic), Costa Rica and Cuba.

Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, French Guiana, Georgia, Guyana, Indonesia, Lesotho, Malawi, Mayotte, Mexico, Mongolia, Montenegro, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, Nepal, Paraguay, Philippines, Réunion and Rwanda.

Others are Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Sudan, Suriname, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, Zambia and Zimbabwe.