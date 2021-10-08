Tanzania: GBV Pushes Women Into Human Trafficking Traps

Gender based violence has been identified as among factors that push girls and women into the human trafficking traps.

Speaking exclusively to the Daily News, founder of My Health Foundation Foundation, Herieth Mkaanga said experience shows that majority of GBV victims fell into hands of human trafficking opportunists who promised them better lives and high paying jobs.

The right activist said girls are a more vulnerable group targeted by human trafficking peddlers because of their poor living condition resulted from GBV.

"Most girls or women who are being trafficked....after being violated and sometimes get pregnant, some peddlers exploit the opportunity by promising them that they can find high paying jobs," she said.

After realizing what they were promised by human trafficking wasn't being fulfilled, she added, the victims pushed into even more worse indecent jobs.

Amina Juma (not her real name) is a girl and her two siblings were left by their mother at the landlord's house in Geita town in the 2010s.

Since Amina was older than her two young brothers, she was pondering how she could help the two boys who hadn't attended schools.

Years passed, her mother was nowhere to be seen, Amina narrated, she was approached by a certain guy to travel to Mwanza Region where she could get a job to sustain her needs.

"The life was even worse...no payment," she said and added "Ï returned to the landlord's home.

After a failed attempt, she was later employed as a domestic worker in one of the families in Geita.

Poor Amina was impregnated by a man who left her with no help.

She was forced to work for free in one of the good Samaritans in Singida until she gave birth to her lovely baby.

Ester Mollel (not real name) is another woman who was convinced by a man, whom she declined to disclose his name, to go to the neighboring country to work in a bar with the promise that she would be paid very handsomely.

She arrived in that country but what she promised was not fulfilled before ended up engaged in a love affair to sustain her life.

She was fathered and then gave birth to twins. She did whatever she could to return to Tanzania since she had no freedom in the neighboring country because her travelling and work permits were confiscated by her boss.

She finally returned to Dar es Salaam to work in a bar while her twins were taken to her relative in Arusha.