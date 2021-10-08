Ethiopia: News - PM Abiy Appoints Seleshi Bekele As Chief Negotiator & Advisor On GERD, Transboundary Rivers

Addis Abeba — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has appointed prominent former Water and Irrigation minister Seleshi Bekele (PhD), as Chief Negotiator and Advisor on Transboundary Rivers and the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). The PM also appointed other individuals including former House of Federation Speaker, Adem Farah to various position with ministerial capacity.

The appointment was announced this morning, a day after PM Abiy formed his cabinet which was approved by the Parliament. The new cabinet saw the replacement of minister Seleshi by former Oromia state Water Bureau head, Habtamu Iteffa Geleta (PhD), who became the Minister of Water and Energy.

Dr. Seleshi said he was honored to have served in his capacity as the Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy and promised to support his replacements in his capacity.

Today's additional appointment by PM Abiy also include the reappointment of Teferi Fikre as head of the Prime Minister's Office and Minister of Cabinet Affairs; and appointment of former HoF Speaker Adam Farah as Chief Coordinator of the Center for Coordination of Democracy Building with ministerial capacity; as well as Tesfaye Belgium as Government Representative in the House of Peoples Representatives.

Furthermore, the PM has appointed Dr. Legesse Tulu as Head of Government Communication Service with the title of Minister, Dr. Mihiret Debebe as President of the African Leadership Academy; Fisseha Yitagesu as CEO of Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation; and Abdurahman Rube as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation. AS