Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records 19 Deaths, 290 Fresh Cases Thursday

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said 19 more people have died from the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, bringing the country's fatality toll to 2,742.

Data from the disease centre shows that additional 290 new infections were confirmed Thursday across 14 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). This raises the total number of confirmed infections in Nigeria to 207,210.

The disease centre did not give update on the pandemic on Wednesday and failed to give reasons. Checks across NCDC's website and other major social media platforms indicated that the disease centre, in an unusual manner, failed to provide update on the pandemic situation in the country for the day.

Meanwhile, the new data also indicates that while 194,796 have been discharged, 9,629 are still down with the disease nationwide.

Breakdown

A breakdown of the NCDC data revealed that the FCT ranked first on the log with 127 cases, followed by Lagos, the epicentre of the disease, with 45 cases while Kaduna in the North-west ranked third on the log with 28 cases.

While South-southern states of Delta, Rivers, Edo and Akwa Ibom States recorded 18, 10, three and one cases respectively, North-central states of Kwara, Plateau and Nasarawa recorded 17, 13 and four cases respectively.

Also, Zamfara State in the North-west recorded 10 cases; Imo in the South-east recorded six while Ekiti, Ondo and Oyo States in the South-west recorded five, three and one cases respectively.

The NCDC also noted that Sokoto reported that it recorded no fresh case.