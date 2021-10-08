Mozambique: Covid-19 - 48 New Cases, and No Deaths

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Wednesday reported a further 48 cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease, bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 150,874.

According to a Wednesday press release from the Health Ministry, since the start of the pandemic, 912,431 people have been tested for the coronavírus that causes Covid-19, 1,527 of them in the previous 24 hours.

1,479 of these tests yielded negative results, while 48 people tested positive for the coronavirus. 25 of the new cases were women and 23 were men. Three were children under the age of 15, and six were over 65 years old.

As has often been the case over the past month, the majority of the new cases came from northern Mozambique. 64.6 per cent of the cases were from the four provinces north of the Zambezi (15 from Cabo Delgado, 10 from Nampula, five from Niassa and one from Zambezia).

There were only 17 cases (35.4 per cent) in the seven southern and central provinces (six in Maputo city, six in Inhambane, three in Gaza, one in Tete and one in Sofala. No cases at all were reported from Manica or from Maputo province).

The positivity rate (the percentage of people tested found to be carrying the virus) on Wednesday was 3.1 per cent. The rates over the previous few days were 3.7 per cent on Tuesday, 0.7 per cent on Monday, 1.3 per cent on Sunday, and 2.2 per cent on Saturday.

Over the same 24 hour period, two new Covid-19 cases were admitted to hospital (one in Niassa and one in Gaza). No patients were discharged on Wednesday.

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment centres remained 21, the same figure as on Monday and Tuesday. Six of these patients were in Nampula, six in Niassa, five in Maputo, and two each in Gaza, Inhambane and Zambezia. No Covid-19 patients were hospitalised in the other five provinces.

The Ministry release also reported that, over the previous 24 hours, 42 people were declared to have made a full recovery from Covid-19 (34 in Nampula, five in Manica, and three in Zambezia). The total number of recoveries now stands at 147,641, or 97.9 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

For the second consecutive day, no Covid-19 deaths were reported. The Mozambican death toll from the disease thus remains 1,919.

The number of active Covid-19 cases rose slightly from 1,298 on Tuesday to 1,304 on Wednesday. The geographical distribution of the active cases was as follows: Maputo city, 602 (46.2 per cent of the total); Nampula, 349; Cabo Delgado, 219; Inhambane, 43; Maputo province, 38; Niassa, 19; Gaza, 15; Zambezia, 14; Sofala, two; Manica, two; and Tete, one.