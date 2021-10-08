Zimbabwe: Tinashe Mugabe Scoffs At TV Show Theft Charges

The host of the popular TV show 'Closure DNA' Global DNA Zimbabwe consultant, Tinashe Mugabe has rubbished claims he stole the paternity show concept from filmmaker Tanaka Dube.

This comes after Dube came out guns blazing this week, accusing Mugabe of stealing his paternity show idea, 'Baba Ndiani' after the two met and he shared the proposal.

According to Dube, the show was meant to be hosted by comedienne, Madam Boss, but to his dismay, Mugabe ran with the concept without his acknowledgment.

However, in a Facebook post, Global DNA Zimbabwe said Mugabe already had the paternity show idea long before Dube approached him and declined the offer to collaborate with him.

In a metaphor, Mugabe said his The Closure DNA show was a posh Range Rover Velar he had been saving for years.

"It's like you have been driving a Toyota Wish all along for years contemplating to upgrade into Range Rover Velar," he said.

"Then start making some savings towards the purchase. Then boom, a complete stranger inboxes a proposal to you saying, "DNA MAN can you bring your VELAR savings & WISH value and put all these resources together & bring it so we give all to a certain person (celebrity), one way or the other you might have the opportunity to ride on the VELAR when she's around."

Mugabe added; "The DNA MAN declines and even refuses to give audience to the stranger and went ahead to buy the VELAR that he's riding on these days. Now the stranger bounces back and says that VELAR is mine and the DNA MAN stole it from me.

"THE ALLEGED PROPOSAL IS EXCLUDED AS HAVING ANYTHING TO DO WITH THE CLOSURE DNA SHOW, THE PROBABILITY OF RELATEDNESS IS 0%... MUCHISHONA TIRIKUTI HAPANA KANA CHENYU MU SHOW IYI... SAKA AMAI, Baba Ndiani," reads the Facebook post.

The Closure DNA reality show has become very popular among Zimbabweans but was recently halted after the Medical Laboratory and Clinical Scientists Council of Zimbabwe said the host, Mugabe was not qualified to publicly issue paternity test results.