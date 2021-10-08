Zimbabwe: Rege-Jean Page Cast in Netflix Heist Thriller

Multi-award-winning British-Zimbabwean actor, Rege-Jean Page has been roped in as part of the cast for an upcoming Netflix heist thriller.

The movie was written and directed by Emmy-winning American screenwriter, Noah Hawley.

AGBO production company owned by the Russo brothers, Anthony and Joe will produce the movie, whose title has been kept under wraps.

Much detail on the new film's cast, plot, release date, and name have not been disclosed yet.

The Bridgerton breakout star will executively produce alongside AGBO.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, AGBO president, Mike Larocca said, "AGBO was originally founded to allow us to collaborate with artists we greatly respect and admire.

"We are very happy to continue to fulfill that pledge by supporting this new film from Noah Hawley and Rege-Jean Page."

Despite announcing his exit from Bridgerton which is currently in the production stage of its second season, Page will still appear on the small screens and Netflix queues.

He is currently working on the upcoming Paramount movie, Dungeons and Dragons, and a role in the reboot of The Saint.