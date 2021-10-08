Somalia Records Additional 323 Covid-19 Cases

Somalia has reported 323 new COVID-19 infections from a sample size of 3410 tests conducted over the past 72 hours, bringing the country's total number of cases to 20,900.

According to data published by the ministry of health, the country's death rose to 1,152 after 15 more patients succumbed to the virus.

Of the new cases, 187 were male 136 9 were female.

Some 110 people recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of successful recoveries to 9,815.

Somalia rolled out its mass vaccinations on March 16.

The country last month announced a new raft of health measures including bans of social events and the inclusion of 11 countries in the red list as the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic manifests in the country.

Among the measures included a ban on sports events, weddings, and protests.