Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Five patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers and Testing Stations in Asmara, Central Region.

Out of these 2 patients are from Quarantine Centers and 3 patients are from Testing Centers in Asmara, Central Region.

On the other hand, three patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 6,666 while the number of deaths stands at 42.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 6,734.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

7 October 2021