East Africa: Regular Session of DLCO-EA Governing Council of Ministers

The 66th Regular Session of the Desert Locust Control Organization for Eastern Africa (DLCO-EA) Governing Council of Ministers commences today, 7 October at Asmara Palace Hotel.

Ministers of Agriculture of Eritrea, South Sudan, Somalia, Djibouti, Uganda, Ethiopia, Sudan, Tanzania, and Kenya are participating.

The regular Governing Council of Ministers session is the continuation of the 66th Regular Session of the DLCO-EA Executive Committee that was held from 4-6 October.

In his keynote address, the Minister of Agriculture of Eritrea, Mr. Arefaine Berhe highlighting Eritrea's experience regarding control of desert locust stated that since 2006 the world is passing through a period of food shortages and soaring food prices mainly due to crop loss caused by pests and diseases and underlined the role of the Desert Locust Control Organization for Eastern Africa in tackling the situation.

The Executive Director of the Desert Locust Control Organization for Eastern Africa (DLCO-EA), Dr. Stephen W. Njoka on his part noting that member countries are using chemicals to control pests that are harmful to human safety and environment underscored the urgency of switching to biological and mechanical means of control. He further indicated that the organization is working on developing components of preventive, eco-friendly and more cost-effective mechanism for locusts based on benign and bio-rational control tools and tactics.

The State Minister of the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries of Uganda and Chairman of the DLCO-EA Governing Council of Ministers Mr. Fred Bwino Kyakulaga on his part noted that the organization has continued to promote food security in the region through its mandate of combating the migratory pests namely desert locusts, Quelea birds, armyworms, and Tsetse flies. He also commended the organization for saving member countries million of dollars by protecting their crops and not importing food.

The 66th Regular Session of the Desert Locust Control Organization for Eastern Africa (DLCO-EA) Governing Council of Ministers will continue until tomorrow.