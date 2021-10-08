Egypt: Abdel Aati‏ - ‏rainfall On Nile Streams Still At Highest Rate

Irrigation Minister Mohamed Abdel Aati asserted on Thursday that rainfall on Nile streams is still at its highest rate until now.

Abdel Aati pointed out that the bodies of the Irrigation Ministry are following up rainfall rates on Nile streams.

This came during a periodic meeting of the ‎Permanent Committee for Regulating the River Nile Revenue under Abdel Aati and in the presence of executive leaderships of the ministry and National Water Research Center to follow up River Nile revenues for the current water year and measures to handle rainfall season.

Abdel Aati reviewed the measures taken by the ministry to optimize water resources and prepare for meeting water needs of the current fall.

He also reviewed progress rate of flood protection projects.

Abdel Aati gave directives that the committee should be convened continuously to take all measure needed to handle the revenue of River Nile, follow up water conditions and face rainfall season.

