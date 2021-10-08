Egypt: ‎7th Meeting of Egyptian-EU Partnership Committee Takes Place in Cairo

The Egyptian-EU partnership committee held Wednesday its seventh meeting in Cairo where they discussed promoting cooperation.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said the meeting came in the wake of the fruitful visit of Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry to Brussels in July and ahead of the committee's next meeting.

The meeting was co-chaired by H.E. Ambassador Raouf SAAD, Chairman of the National Bureau for the Implementation of the Association Agreement and Mr. Carl Hallergard, Deputy Managing Director, Middle East and North Africa, European External Action Service.

Building on the positive results of this visit, the meeting provided an opportunity to consider different aspects of the EU-Egypt cooperation, with due regard to the COVID-19 negative economic and social repercussions, as well as to discuss the prospects of their future cooperation on the bilateral, regional, and international levels, the statement said.

Moreover, they emphasized the importance of reaching an agreement on their future Partnership Priorities. The two sides discussed their present and future cooperation, including Egypt's structural economic and social reforms within "the Sustainable Development Strategy: Egypt Vision 2030", and exchanged views on the EU's work, particularly its initiatives in the areas of green and digital transformations, and the EU new Agenda for the Mediterranean, as well as working together towards sustainable socioeconomic development.

The Association Committee also undertook a review of the results of the subcommittees' meetings under the framework of the Association Agreement, namely the Political Matters: Human Rights and Democracy - International and Regional Issues Cluster; Sustainable Modern Economy and Social Development Cluster, which includes industry, trade, services, investment, customs cooperation, agriculture, fisheries, transport, environment, energy, information society, research, audio-visual, education and culture; and the Stability Cluster, which includes the working groups on migration, social and consular affairs; and justice and security.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Egypt Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Both sides reaffirmed their determination to broaden their dialogue and deepen cooperation through a comprehensive and balanced approach, and dialogue in addressing all areas of mutual interest and common challenges, in the interest of both Egypt, the EU and the Middle Eastern region at large.

The meeting's agenda tackled several topics, including the cooperation between Egypt and EU in various fields, the negative economic consequences of the global outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, as well as future cooperation at bilateral, regional, and international levels.