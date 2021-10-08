Egypt: PM - Cabinet's Ombudsman Office Receives 111,000 Complaints in September

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli praised on Thursday 7/10/2021 efforts exerted by different government bodies to cooperate with the Cabinet's Ombudsman Office to solve citizens' problems and address their complaints.

Madbouli's remarks came as he was reviewing a report on citizens' complaints registered with the Cabinet's Ombudsman Office in September.

Director of the office Tareq el Refaei, who prepared the report, stated that some 111,000 complaints and pleas had been received in September, adding that 105,000 of them had been tackled.

About 86,000 grievances were referred to bodies concerned, while 19,000 others were shelved, Refaei said.

The office is currently examining 6,000 more complaints to take necessary action, he noted.

Refaei made it clear that 69 percent of the complaints were filed against ministries, while 23 percent were against city halls and 8 percent against other parties.

Eleven ministries received and handled the complaints, Refaei said, citing those of manpower, health, social solidarity, education, housing, interior, supply, communications, electricity and petroleum.