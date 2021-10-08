Egypt Denounces Houthi Militia's Wednesday Attack On Abha Airport

Egypt categorically condemned Houthi militia's Wednesday night attack that targeted Abha International Airport with a booby-trapped drone which was intercepted by the Arab Coalition after leaving some innocent people injured.

The Foreign Ministry expressed in a statement issued Thursday7/10/2021, Egypt's full support for Saudi Arabia in its efforts for confronting the repeated outrageous Houthi attacks targeting the kingdom in violation of international law and threat to regional security and stability.

Egypt reiterated its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia, as well as backing for all measures adopted by the authorities in the kingdom to defend its stability and the safety of citizens and residents, the statement read.