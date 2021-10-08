Zimbabwe: Bus Driver Up for Culpable Homicide

8 October 2021
The Herald (Harare)

The 26-year-old bus driver, whose bus hit a commuter omnibus which then knocked down a policeman on Saturday morning while manning a roadblock along Simon Mazorodze Road near Ushewokunze in Harare, is likely to face culpable homicide charges.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the new developments.

"Investigations are still in progress and once they have been completed, the bus driver is likely to face culpable homicide charges," he said.

"The ZRP would like again to warn motorists against speeding, especially when approaching checkpoints and roadblocks."

The fatal road traffic accident occurred on October 2 around 5:03am at a police roadblock near Ushewokunze turn-off, along Simon Mazorodze Road, where the police officer was manning the roadblock.

The Yutong bus driver failed to stop at the roadblock due to speeding, and hit a Toyota Hiace vehicle which in turn collided with a Honda Fit vehicle.

As a result, the Toyota Hiace vehicle swerved and knocked down a police officer, who later died upon admission to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital.

This was not the first time that a police officer has been killed in the line of on duty.

Last year, an officer doing traffic enforcement duties near Simon Muzenda Street bus terminus (formerly Fourth Street) died after he was run over by a Mitsubishi Canter truck as he was trying to arrest the driver for picking up passengers at an undesignated place.

It is alleged that the police officer confronted the driver who then hit him and he died on the spot.

The driver sped off and was not caught.

In August 2017, a 49-year-old police officer died after he was knocked down by a haulage truck along the Chegutu-Chinhoyi Road while attending to his vehicle that had been involved in a road traffic accident.

