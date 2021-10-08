Zimbabwe: President to Officiate At Disability Expo

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is expected to officiate at the 9th edition of the National Disability Expo in Gweru next week and running from Monday to Wednesday at Gweru Sports Club.

During the expo, stakeholders and organisations representing people with disabilities will be exhibiting products, technologies, talents, crafts and other services from the disabilities sector under strict Covid-19 measures.

The expo's key focus is to enable those living with disabilities to be aware of existing technologies, equipment, aids, services and products that can allow them to live a far fuller life.

The service and product providers will also have an opportunity to interact with persons with disabilities and create valuable networks.

Preparation for the expo are now at an advanced stage.

The organising committee has done much of the detailed work and has toured the venue which is being renovated.

Speaking on the sidelines of a preparatory meeting at the Government Complex in Gweru yesterday, the acting Midlands Provincial Development Coordinator, who is also the expo's organising committee co-chairperson, Mr Jorum Chimedza, said most resources had been mobilised with just a bit of fine tuning still to be done.

"We are now at an advanced stage in terms of preparations as we have done more than five meetings since we were tasked to host this national event," he said. "Most of the sub committees have managed to mobilise all resources they were expected to and just little fine tuning is left.

"President Mnangagwa is expected to officially open the expo on Wednesday."

Mr Chimedza said no one should be left behind due to their condition or disability, adding that on the day they will be advocating for equal opportunities to all.

He said the expo will boost Gweru's economy and promote tourism with city hotels and lodges already fully booked.

"We will benefit from the visitors from across the country and even beyond Zimbabwe who will converge here," said Mr Chimedza. "The visitors will not only just be looking for accommodation, but will be buying and trading.

"Foreign currency is going to be earned and our local economy is going to boom. As Midlands and Gweru in particular, we are going to be put on the map because this is not just the expo, but tourism as well.

"Gweru has a number of tourist attraction centres such as the Antelope Park and dams."

Mr Chimedza said the expo was supported by several partners from the corporate world, the United Nations and Government.

National Council of Disabled Persons of Zimbabwe national president and former senator Anna Shiri said the expo was a welcome development after a prolonged Covid-19 induced lockdown.

"The expo has gathered momentum and our stakeholders and the constituency of persons with disabilities are excited that the expo is here after the lockdowns, where there were no activities being done," she said.

She said relaxation of the Covid-19 induced lockdown gave people living with disabilities an opportunity to meet so that they showcased their talents.

"We are saying persons with disabilities can do amazing work that can be done by the able-bodied persons," said Ms Shiri. "Persons with disabilities are gifted in different areas and we will have some who will be showcasing their farm produce.

"We have successful farmers with disabilities; we have sculptors, musicians, some into detergent making, basket making and several other crafts. We also have professors and lawyers among us."

Ms Shiri said the expo was an opportunity for the nation to come and support those living with disabilities.

"This is an opportunity for persons with disabilities to be given the opportunity so that we are able to do things that can assist in the development of our economy and our way of life in-line with our theme, 'Leave No One Behind'.

"Everyone is important, everyone has something to do to develop the country and move it forward," said Ms Shiri.

She commended Government, developing partners and everyone else for making the event a success.