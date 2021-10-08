Zimbabwe: Darwendale Rapist Jailed 12 Years for Raping Girl (11)

A CHINHOYI regional magistrate has condemned a Darwendale man to 12 years imprisonment following his conviction for raping an 11-year-old girl.

Simbarashe Munyepiwa (30) of Kazanzi farm compound, Darwendale was sentenced to 12 years in jail before Regional Magistrate Ignatius Mugova set aside four years on condition of good behaviour.

He will, therefore, effectively serve eight years in prison.

Munyepiwa pleaded not guilty but was convicted of rape after a full trial.

State prosecutor Nyasha Sibesha told the court that on a date unknown, but April this year, at around 6 pm, the girl was sent to Kazanzi farm compound extension by her grandmother to collect vegetables from her aunt.

While on her way, the juvenile spotted Munyepiwa stalking her while holding a wooden stick before disappearing into the bush.

The court heard that, a few minutes later, as the complainant was returning home, Munyepiwa suddenly emerged from the thicket, and struck her with a stick on her left hand which was previously injured.

Munyepiwa then gagged and tripped her to the ground, removed her skirt and pants, before raping her once.

The convicted rapist threatened to kill her if she revealed the ordeal to her grandmother.

However, on June 4, while on school holidays at her mother's homestead, the minor disclosed the rape.

She was taken to the police where a report was filed.

Later on, she was examined at Father O' Hea Mission Hospital, where it was established she was sexually violated leading to the arrest of Munyepiwa.