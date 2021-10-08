Namibia/Senegal: Warriors Hunt Lions

BOBBY Samaria knows that his Brave Warriors will face one of the strongest teams in world football tomorrow when they take on Senegal in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers. But that should not faze his charges, he said. They are Brave Warriors after all.

Namibia will not be timid and overly pragmatic in Thiès, Samaria said. They will be brave in the same fashion they upstaged Togo in Lome last month.

Unfathomable to some, making it to the final step towards securing a spot at the 2022 Qatar World Cup is not beyond the realms of possibility, Samaria said.

Only the 10 group winners advance to the final qualifying round.

"We know we face a mountain against Senegal, but mountains are to be climbed and conquered. With the belief and spirit around, it's possible for us to cause an upset," said Samaria.

The Sadio Mane-led Senegal could seal first place with two victories over closest challengers Namibia over the next five days.

They are viewed as a side that should genuinely be aiming for at least a last eight appearance at the 2022 Fifa World Cup and not struggling against Namibia.

Senegal's world-class spine of Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, Idrissa Gueye and Sadio Mane is able to rival the top teams in world football.

They started their second round of qualification with two comfortable victories against Congo and Togo last month.

They come up against a buoyed Namibia side that have collected four points from their opening two matches.

Namibia have acquitted themselves fairly well so far. Before cruising past Togo's Sparrowhawks last month, only an untimely lapse in defence allowed the Leopards of Congo-Brazzaville to steal a point.

"We still believe, the players are positive and we take it one game at a time. We are not under pressure and hoping for the best on Saturday," said captain Peter Shalulile.

He is arguably the biggest threat to the Senegalese. Shalulile has been a consistent scorer for the dominant South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

A good showing on Saturday will mean that Namibia are still in with a qualifying shot when the Group H return leg is played at Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Namibia is one of several countries affected by poor stadium standards and forced to host matches in neighbouring South Africa.

"We discussed it and the boys are aware how key these games are and we go to fight for a win or a draw and take it to our next game. We are capable," Shalulile said earlier this week.

He has struggled to replicate his lethal form at club level for the Brave Warriors in the qualifiers, missing glaring scoring opportunities in the two earlier games.

"I don't want to put pressure on myself. We have quality players and if they score and I don't that's important because it's all about the team and the project. International football is more demanding and different to club football," the industrious forward said.

Senegal are reportedly displaying "confidence and a lot of enthusiasm" during training. Despite his side's big stage pedigree, coach Aliou Cisse is not taking the Brave Warriors threat lightly.

"Nothing has been neglected to ensure the team prepares well for the next two matches which will be decisive for the rest of the qualifying campaign," the Senegal Football Federation (FSF) said on Tuesday when reporting on the Teranga Lions' training camp.

FSF also said 2 000 spectators will be allowed inside the Stade Lat Dior Thies for the match.

The African qualifying competition for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar returned on Wednesday, with events in Morocco stealing the headlines.

Morocco rose to the top of Group I with a 5-0 thrashing of Guinea-Bissau, many of whose players became ill after eating dinner on the eve of the match.

Guinea-Bissau delegation head Carlos Teixeira had temporarily threatened to boycott the match, saying "I will not send the players to the field - it would be a criminal act on my part".

Head coach Baciro Cande said players and coaches "developed stomach aches about 15 minutes after dinner, followed by diarrhoea and vomiting".

"Twenty-five were taken to hospital and released just before dawn on Wednesday. As a precaution, we then brought our own food to the hotel."

Guinea, who had been expected to pose the greatest threat to Morocco, could only draw 1-1 with Sudan in Marrakech.