Namibia: Semifinal Spots Up for Grabs

AN explosive weekend of rugby can be expected when the final round of group matches takes place tomorrow, with four teams battling it out for three semi-final spots.

Log leaders Unam, who are on 26 points, are the only team that have definitely booked their spot in the semi-finals, but Western Suburbs (24), Wanderers (22), Rehoboth (20) and Grootfontein (18) will be battling it out for the other three spots, while Kudus (10), Reho Falcon (8) and United (5) are out of the running.

Unam host Western Suburbs can expect a tough onslaught at Unam Stadium, as Suburbs will need a victory to secure safe passage to the semis.

Unam started the season in great form, winning their first five matches in a row and by the time the league was suspended due to Covid-19 at the end of May, they had opened up a six-point lead at the top of the log.

They, however, lost two of their top players, captain Prince Gaoseb and Max Katjijeko, who joined professional clubs abroad, and last weekend suffered their first defeat, going down 27-25 in a thriller against a strong Wanderers side.

Furthermore, two more national players, Chad Plato and Des Sethie, are also out due to injuries and Suburbs will have to be at their best if they hope to win the encounter.

Suburbs lost their opening match of the season 24-12 to Wanderers, but since then they have only lost one match - a narrow 28-27 away defeat to Grootfontein, while they posted some big victories against Rehoboth (45-15), Kudus (48-3) and United (82-7) along the way.

They traditionally have an exciting backline, while over the season they also developed a powerful pack with players like Fidel Micolleny, Richard Mapewa and Tjingairi Katjivi catching the eye, while fly half Justin Nel has been in fine form with the boot and in dictating play.

Wanderers will start as overwhelming favourites when they host United in their traditional derby, which also forms part of their 100th anniversary of derby festivities.

Since the resumption of the league post Covid-19, Wanderers have been strengthened with several new signings of national players like Obert Nortje, Thomasau Forbes and Cliven Loubser, although the latter is a doubtful starter with a hamstring injury.

Along with other national players like JC Greyling, Christo van der Merwe and Darryl de la Harpe, as well as other exciting players like Warren Ludwig, Jacques Theron, Driaan Vorster and Denzil van Wyk, they should hold too many aces for United, who have had a poor season, having won just one of their six matches to date.

Rehoboth host Reho Falcon in the Rehoboth derby and should start as favourites although they dare not underestimate the Falcons, who nearly shocked Suburbs last weekend, before going down 35-32 at Suburbs Park.

Rehoboth have, however, had a fine season, beating Wanderers 18-12, Grootfontein 31-14 and United 42-21 amongst others, and with former long-serving captain Johan Wohler now their coach, they have developed into a strong unit.

Kudus can expect a tough encounter when they travel north to take on Grootfontein, the surprise package of the season so far. In their first season in the Premier League, Grootfontein have won three of their six matches and on their home turf, where they beat Suburbs 28-27 and narrowly lost 29-26 to Wanderers, they are an especially tough nut to crack.

With a lot at stake, some explosive matches should lie in store.