Namibia: Jewels Collected for International Shows

SIX new gems have been added to the Desert Jewels' collection as the national side readies for its latest international showcase.

Their glint during the just ended inaugural MTC Namibia Netball Premiership campaign caught the eye of national selectors who decided they needed a closer look.

The six are part of 30 sparkling Jewels who will camp in Windhoek from 25 October, ahead of Namibia's hosting of the two international events over the next two months.

Netball Namibia on Wednesday announced it will stage the annual Debmarine Namibia Pent Series from 31 October to 5 November, followed by the Africa Netball Championship, which runs from 9 November to 16 November in Windhoek.

The six new recruits are Dollar Stars defensive pair Geltrud Shiputa and Maria Blessing; Grootfontein's Sunshine Murangi, Victoria Hasheela of Rebels, Monique Basson of United 12 and newly crowned champions Namibia Correctional Services star Ilyn Pura.

University of Johannesburg duo Monica Gamases and Cornelia Mupenda plus Juzelri Garbers from the University of Pretoria have also been called up to boost the national side.

"We are expecting the following countries for the Pent Series - Uganda, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Zambia, and Malawi. Final confirmation is set for 8 October," said Netball Namibia vice president and head of marketing Rebekka Goagoses.

"For the African Netball Championships, it will be more or less the same countries with more additions."

The training squad is as follows:

Shooters: Jatjinda Tjihero (Mighty Gunners), Louise Kausehue NCS, Jessica Kuzatjike

Afro Cats Sports Club: Anna Kasper (Navy), Eve Kamutushi (Tigers), Jessica Moolman (Wanderers), Ilyn Pura (NCS), Tusnelde Fillemon (Tigers), Nelandre Mostert (Invitee)

Mid-court: Selma Bitler (Afro Cats), Loide Hanyana (Tigers), Anna Shipanga (Tigers), Maria Mulunga (Tigers), Imbileni Frans (Wanderers), Pupe Kandovazu (NCS), Uahengisa Tjozongoro (Mighty Gunners), Zante Farmer (Wanderers), Victoria Hasheela (Rebels),

Defence: Monica Gamases (UJ), Juzelri Garbers (Tuks), Cornelia Mupenda (UJ), Mwale Mulenamaswe (Tigers), Tjeripo Kambingoro (NSC), Monique Basson (United 12), Sunshine Murangi (Grootfontein), Geltrud Shiputa (Dollar Stars), Maria Blessing (Dollar Stars).