Gambia: MOBSE PS Applauds Teachers, Others for Commitment

Following the analysis of the 2021 GABECE results at a press conference last week at the Regional Education Directorate, Kanfing by the officials at the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Permanent Secretary Louis Moses Mendy took time to applauds teachers, school administrators, managers at schools, regional levels and the headquarters for their commitment and support in teaching and learning in schools across the country.

"It is through their efforts and their interest that these results we shared have come to be. Keep up the momentum, the challenge is there and those challenges will one day be conquered," he said.

According to PS Mendy, his ministry is always committed as a sector to provide quality education to public schools, while congratulating regional education directors within all the sixth educational regions in the country for what he called a "job well done."

PS Mendy said this is because some students in the remote schools in the regions were among the students who scored aggregates 6, 7, and 8 and so on, meaning decentralisation that his ministry has committed itself to, is giving dividend - showing that they are not only concentrating on Greater Banjul Area (GBA) but the entire country.

He encouraged the "gallant teachers" to go and give their best to "our own future leaders of this country," adding that nobody knows where the next president will come from.

"Take-up postings in any region you are posted to so that those students in the most remote Gambia are provided the same quality education facility with those students in the City of Banjul or within the surroundings of Greater Banjul Area," PS Mendy encouraged teachers.

He profoundly expressed on behalf of the minister for MoBSE his appreciation to parents, students, Conference of Principals, SMCs, PTAs, Ministry's stakeholders and everyone that contributed towards the success of 2021 GABECE results.