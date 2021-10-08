Gambia: 'GTAFIWU Will Not Take Part in Any Sit-Down Strike'

Following rumors circulating around town regarding current issues affecting the country's transport sub-sector, members of the Gambia Transport Agriculture Food and Industrial Workers Union (GTAFIWU) has made it clear that the union will not take part in any sit-down strike.

At a recent presser held at its head office in Kanifing, Omar Touray, acting president of GTAFIWU explained in detail why they don't want to participate in any sit-down strike.

"We feel that before involving in any action, all relevant authorities need to be put in the picture."

On the issue of proposed fare increment, Touray said that they all agreed that the pump price of fuel has increased and it is affecting everybody. Therefore, it is a collective responsibility that needs to be discussed by all stakeholders and not only with one union."

He added; "We have suggested for a review, but the Ministry concerned was not interested in talking to us."

He expressed disappointment with the Ministry of Transport and other government authorities for refusing to discuss the issue with the members of union on critical issues affecting the country's transport sub-sector.

The other issue facing the transport sub sector, he added, is the shortage of garages in the country, saying all this is caused by the rapid increase in the number of vehicles these past years.

"That's why our union has been working with relevant authorities in terms of getting garages."

Kebba Masanneh Ceesay, chairman of The Gambia Transport Agriculture Food and Industrial Workers Union (GTAFIWU), made reference to the recent industrial action, saying the union does not want to compromise with security.

This, he added, is the reason why members of the union disassociated themselves with that strike in view of the fact that it came at a crucial time.

The timing of the strike, he added, was at a time when some students were about to take their exams, as well as the president was also about to start his Meet the People's Tour.

"So that's why we made this point clear to the public that we are not part of that sit-down strike. This union is always ready to work with government on all issues that will transform the transport sector in a very responsible way, rather than by strike."