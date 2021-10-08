Gambia: GVBF Acknowledges Gambian Embassy in Qatar, Turkey Support to Bvb Team

The Gambia Volleyball Federation (GVBF) had acknowledged the support of Gambian embassies in Doha and Ankara towards the national men beach volleyball team that recently took part in the PRO beach volleyball tournament in Turkey.

The Doha (Qatar) & Ankara (Turkey) missions led by Excellencies Ambassador Foday Malang and Ambassador Serigne Modou Njie, the Doha Gambian community and friends mobilised an extraordinary amount of D167, 000 within 72hrs to support the volleyball's duo traveled to Turkey following an unexpected late withdrawal of a sponsorship offer.

The two missions, Gambian Community and friends with logistics support from the Gambia National Olympic Committee & GVBF purchased round trip air tickets, hotel accommodation, travel within Turkey to tournament sites and other logistics for the African champions' 3-weeks stay in Turkey.

The duo, Sainey Jawo & Mbaye Babou Jarra made podium finishes in both hard fought tournaments played, collecting silver in the Istanbul tourney, and Bronze in Izmir.

The missions applauded the generosity of our friends & communities for making the feat possible for the reigning pro beach African volleyball champions.