Gambia: Goodwill Ambassador Jaiteh Meets IMF Resident Rep to Gambia

Goodwill Ambassador Tijan Jaiteh, former Scorpions captain, recently visited the office of Mamadou Barry, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Resident Representative to The Gambia.

The two diplomats discussed series of sport infrastructure development initiatives supported by Ambassador Jaiteh for the development of youth in The Gambia.

Ambassador Jaiteh called the attention of the IMF Office in The Gambia on the role that Sport can play in shaping the future of youth and help reduce their exposure to irregular immigration. He also discussed his various charitable actions to support local communities in The Gambia.

According to Ambassador Jaiteh, the meeting was fruitful with discussions centered on how to improve and gather support for the development of a training sport complex for youth who want to have a career in sport.

Mr. Barry welcomed Mr. Jaiteh's visit. He explained how IMF is supporting The Gambia particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic and underscored the importance of youth development in addressing the economic challenges facing The Gambia particularly unemployment and poverty.

Since President Barrow accorded Tijan Jaiteh as Goodwill Sport Ambassador, he has achieved series of milestones in sports.