Gambia: G-Sports Network Embellishes Wing Wizard Sanna Jassey and ECOMOG With Certificates, Cash

7 October 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

G-Sports Network; a sports media outlet on Tuesday decorated Dieggo/Oxford FC wing wizard Sanna Jassey alias Messi and Ecomog FC with certificates and cash after they won the player of the month of September 2021 and the most disciplined team of the month of September 2021 of the on-going Gunjur nawetan season.

Jassey won the player of the month of September 2021 after his astonishing performance with Dieggo/Oxford FC in the 2021-2022 Gunjur summer biggest football festivity.

Ecomog FC won the most disciplined team of the month of September 2021 after comporting themselves with discipline in the 2021-2022 Gunjur nawetan season.

Sanna Jassey alias Messi received a certificate and a cash amount of D500 as the best player of the month of September 2021 in Gunjur wet season biggest football fray.

Ecomog FC received a certificate and a cash amount of D1,000 as the most discipline team of the month of September 2021 in the on-going Gunjur rainy season biggest football carnival.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X