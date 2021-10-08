Gambia: G-Sports Network Embellishes Wing Wizard Sanna Jassey and ECOMOG With Certificates, Cash

G-Sports Network; a sports media outlet on Tuesday decorated Dieggo/Oxford FC wing wizard Sanna Jassey alias Messi and Ecomog FC with certificates and cash after they won the player of the month of September 2021 and the most disciplined team of the month of September 2021 of the on-going Gunjur nawetan season.

Jassey won the player of the month of September 2021 after his astonishing performance with Dieggo/Oxford FC in the 2021-2022 Gunjur summer biggest football festivity.

Ecomog FC won the most disciplined team of the month of September 2021 after comporting themselves with discipline in the 2021-2022 Gunjur nawetan season.

Sanna Jassey alias Messi received a certificate and a cash amount of D500 as the best player of the month of September 2021 in Gunjur wet season biggest football fray.

Ecomog FC received a certificate and a cash amount of D1,000 as the most discipline team of the month of September 2021 in the on-going Gunjur rainy season biggest football carnival.