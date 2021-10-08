Gambia: New Town East Ward Win Ostend Beach Football Competition

New Town East Ward in Banjul were crowned champions of the Ostend beach football tournament after defeating Jollof Town Ward 1-0 in the final played at the Nefertiti Banjul beach.

Isaka Dukureh's lone goal in the game was enough to help his side, New Town East Ward win the tournament.

The maiden beach football tournament, organised by Ostend was held over the weekend. Ten teams participated across nine wards in Banjul as well as Banjul City Council (BCC).

The final was graced by the mayor of Banjul Rohey Malick Lowe together with councilors from the nine wards in Banjul.

As winners, New Town East Ward received gold medals, a giant trophy and a cash prize of D15, 000, while runners up, Jollof Town Ward, received silver medals, a trophy and a cash prize of D10, 000.

The two semifinalist teams: Banjul City Council (BCC) and Box-Bar Ward were each given D2000. The leading goal-scorer of the tournament Ebou Drammeh of New Town East Ward, who was also awarded the best player went home with a cash prize of D1000.

All ten teams that participated in the tournament each received D1000.

Rohey Malick Lowe, mayor of Banjul expressed delight with being associated with the City Link Ostend- Banjul Project worth €3 million and aimed at developing the capital of The Gambia, Banjul.

"This is a project that Banjul was yarning for a very long time. The project seeks to cover good governance, waste management, health, agriculture, rejuvenate Crab Island into a business center and radio station as well as establish a theatre and music hall," she said.

Commenting on the beach football final, Mayor Lowe revealed that the tournament was very important as it aims to bring youth of Banjul together.

"Maybe many people might not know but I was a sportswoman. I was an athlete in those days and in sports, I am more interested in athletics and football," she added.