Zimbabwe: Zim Hockey Team in Wc Preparations

AS the countdown to the Hockey Women's Junior World Cup continues, national coach, Tendayi Maredza, says they are making progress, in their preparations.

The event is due to take place from December 5 to 16, in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

The final team was announced last month, and they have since resumed group training sessions with the home-based players.

They are having their training sessions at St John's College, four times, per week.

"We have to put in a lot of work and I am happy with the effort the ladies are putting in.

"Obviously, we are still behind, and the previous lockdowns did not help, but we will try our best.

"We will continue with our training sessions.

"We have four training sessions per week and that includes games with the mixed men's teams, and the senior ladies team, and then a possible camp in November, when all the players are in the country.

"That's the programme for every week and then, obviously, in November, it will change, when the other players come back," Maredza said.

Out of the 18 travelling players, five are based outside the country, and are expected to join the rest of the team, next month.

The five are United States-based Mufaro Mazambani, captain Mutsa Bera and Mazvita Mtausi-Gwaradzimba, who are both based, in the United Kingdom.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines World Cup Zimbabwe Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Lillian Pope and Jenna Mathieson are based in South Africa.

"Obviously, those players that are outside, they are playing competitive hockey, which we are not doing in Zimbabwe, so it's a big plus.

"The local players have really been working hard because we had Lillian and Jenna coming back, I think it was last weekend, and they were also impressed with the way local players are playing.

"I think it's a good balance.

"Obviously, it's a plus to have those players paying at the top level, in other countries.

"The first target is to progress from the group stage and then we will see what happens afterwards," said Maredza.

Team

Georgia Allardice, Mercedes Beekes, Mutsa Bera (captain), Hayley Clark, Tinodiwanashe Elijah, Simone Herbst (vice-captain), Jorja Jones, Courtney Lowe, Lavender Mandoza, Jenna Mathieson, Mufaro Mazambani, Mazvita Mtausi-Gwaradzimba, Khanyisile Mzizi, Lillian Pope, Alexei Terblanche, Taya Trivella, Rumbidzai Zimuto.

Non-travelling

Stembile Chikoore, Tyla Falkenberg, Marisa Marques, Tatenda Maswera, Gugulethu Sibanda.