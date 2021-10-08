Tunisia: Baffoun Meets With Head of of Libya's High National Elections Commission

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE) Nabil Baffoun met, Thursday in Tunis, with Libya's Head of the High National Elections Commission (HNEC) Emad Al-Sayeh.

The Libyan official reviewed the ongoing preparations for the upcoming elections, while highlighting the importance HNEC grants to cooperation with ISIE and sharing experiences between the two sides in the electoral field.»

Baffoun, for his part, reiterated the ISIE's willingness to make its experience in elections available to the Libyan Commission, voicing commitment to foster cooperation between the two bodies.

He hoped the upcoming elections in Libya, scheduled for December 24, 2021 would be a success.