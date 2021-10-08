Zimbabwe: ED Commits End to Rampant Drug Abuse

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has re-emphasised his administration will put to an end drug and substance abuse now rampant across the country especially among the unemployed youths.

He was speaking during the State of the Nation Address (SONA) at the State House Thursday where he promised to put an end to the menace of drug and substance abuse.

The address coincided with the opening of the Fourth Session of the Ninth Parliament of Zimbabwe.

Last month while officially opening the Chinhoyi Court complex, Mnangagwa urged judges and magistrates to mete harsh custodial sentences on drug dealers.

"Government also notes with grave concern that some sections of our youths are under siege from the scourge of drug and substance abuse," he said.

"This situation threatens the very core of our future as a country and cannot go unchecked.

"As such, the recently set up inter-ministerial committee has been tasked with finding lasting solutions to reverse and end this disconcerting trend. Our security services are equally seized with the matter.

"The ongoing efforts to bring justice closer to communities are being accelerated.

"The commissioning last month of the Chinhoyi One-Stop Court complex must thus be viewed as a show of commitment by the Second Republic to extend similar facilities to all provinces, countrywide."

Reports show drug and alcohol abuse in Zimbabwe has been on the increase due to social and economic hardships in the country and has been worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over 90% of the working population is unemployed while youths who are supposed to be in school or tertiary colleges remain idle at home due to the 18-month-long Covid-19 national lockdown.