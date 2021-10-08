Zimbabwe: Mine Accident Claims Six in Mazowe

8 October 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

SIX people, a child and five Chinese expatriate workers, died when oxygen tanks exploded at a Chinese owned mine, Saisai in Mazowe.

The tragic incident was confirmed by Mazowe South Member of Parliament, Fortune Chasi .

According to Chasi lives claimed include one child and five Chinese workers.

"Very sad development at Saisai mine Mazowe South Ward 20.

"Oxygen tanks burst killing several people who include 1 child, 5 Chinese workers."

NewZimbabwe.com is following this developing story and will update with fresh details.

