Zimbabwe: Mine Accident Claims Six in Mazowe

SIX people, a child and five Chinese expatriate workers, died when oxygen tanks exploded at a Chinese owned mine, Saisai in Mazowe.

The tragic incident was confirmed by Mazowe South Member of Parliament, Fortune Chasi .

According to Chasi lives claimed include one child and five Chinese workers.

"Very sad development at Saisai mine Mazowe South Ward 20.

"Oxygen tanks burst killing several people who include 1 child, 5 Chinese workers."

NewZimbabwe.com is following this developing story and will update with fresh details.