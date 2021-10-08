Egypt, UK Discuss Climate Change Cooperation Ahead of Cop26 Conference

The UK Government's High-Level Champion for Climate Action Nigel Topping has discussed with senior officials of the Egyptian government, enterprises and universities, as well as civil society members prospects for the UK's cooperation with Egypt to address the challenges of climate change ahead of the COP26 climate change conference, scheduled for October 31 through November 12 in Glasgow, UK.

During Topping's first visit to Egypt since assuming his post, he met with Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mohamed Shaker, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Hamdi Loza, and Assistant Minister of Housing for the New Urban Communities Authority Walid Abbas, the UK Embassy in Egypt said in a statement Thursday 7/10/2021.

The meetings touched on Egypt-UK cooperation on the Adaptation Action Coalition, in addition to Egypt's interests and needs in this regard.

The British official also welcomed Egypt's interest in hosting the COP27 next year.

Green hydrogen is a topic of common interest among all parties, the statement said, noting that Egypt is looking forward to producing and exporting large quantities of it.

Meanwhile, Topping met with representatives of Egyptian universities, including Cairo University, to congratulate those universities on joining the Race To Zero global campaign that aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 at the latest.