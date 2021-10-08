Nigeria: UK to Recognise Nigeria's Covid-19 Vaccine Certificate From Oct 11

8 October 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

The United Kingdom Thursday relaxed travel protocols for Nigerian travelers.

The new policy, which applies to those fully vaccinated with AstraZeneca (including Covidshield), Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson, takes effect from October 11.

Previously, Nigerian passengers fully vaccinated were required to quarantine in the UK for 10 days and take COVID-19 test afterwards.

In a statement titled 'UK changes travel rules for fully vaccinated travelers from Nigeria,' the British High Commission said the traveler must also have a valid proof of vaccination recognised by the British Government which is the certificate with valid QR codes as issued by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency.

The statement read: "From Monday, 11 October 2021, fully vaccinated travellers from Nigeria will be able to come to England without needing to provide a pre-departure test, undertake a day 8 test or self-isolate for 10 days, although will still need to book and pay for a day 2 test.

"This policy applies to those fully vaccinated with AstraZeneca (including Covidshield), Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen (Johnson and Johnson). Fully vaccinated means that you've had a complete course of an approved vaccine at least 14 days before you arrive in England.

"The day you had your final dose does not count as one of the 14 days. You must be able to prove that you've been fully vaccinated under a vaccination programme and have valid proof of vaccination recognised by the British Government: (for Nigeria, the certificates with valid QR codes as issued by Nigeria's National Primary Health Care Development Agency are recognised).

"But unvaccinated Nigerian traveller to England, the Commission clarified, is still required to take a pre-departure COVID-19 test - to be taken three days before travel, book and pay for day 2 and day 8 COVID-19 tests - to be taken after arrival and complete a passenger locator form - any time in the 48 hours before arrival.

"After you arrive, you must: quarantine at home or in the place you are staying for 10 days, take a pre-booked COVID-19 test on or before day 2 and on or after day 8".

