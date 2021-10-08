Nigeria: 11 Nigerian Journalists Shortlisted for West African Media Awards

The winners of the six categories of the award will be drawn out of the 21 shortlisted and announced in Accra on October 22.

Eleven journalists from Nigeria -- including a former PREMIUM TIMES reporter, Alfred Olufemi -- have been shortlisted for the 2021 edition of the West Africa Media Excellence Awards (WAMECA 2021).

Organiser of the awards, the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), on Wednesday, shortlisted 21 journalists across five countries.

MFWA, in the official statement, noted that the foundation received 711 entries received from 14 countries in West Africa which were reviewed by a five-member jury.

The winners of the six categories of the awards will be drawn out of the 21 shortlisted and announced in Accra, Ghana's capital city, on October 22.

The awards ceremony will be graced by media experts, high-level personalities and delegates from sub-regional bodies and civil society groups.

The event will host West Africa's foremost media defence lawyer, Femi Falana, a senior advocate of Nigeria, as guest of honour. The renowned human rights lawyer will present the award to the overall best journalist in West Africa, the organisation stated.

Commenting on the nomination, Mr Olufemi, who currently freelances for local and international media organisations, said the regional recognition is a testament to the great efforts Nigerian journalists are putting into their works.

"This is also a call to put in much greater efforts," he told PREMIUM TIMES.

Below is a list of those shortlisted for WAMECA Awards 2021:

SOW Daouda, Médi1 TV, Senegal

Chinedu Asadu, The Cable, Nigeria

Sawadogo Delvende Elza Sandrine Clotilde, L'Economiste du Faso, Burkina Faso

Caleb Ojewale, BusinessDay, Nigeria

Gideon Sarpong, iWatch Africa, Ghana

Chijioke Arinze Gideon, Ripples Nigeria, Nigeria

Emmanuel Kwasi Debrah, Multimedia Group Limited, Ghana

Niyi Oyedeji, The International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR), Nigeria

Kingbewe Yao Hervé, Banouto, Benin

Olugbenga Adanikin, The International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR), Nigeria

Ibrahima Olou Ndiaye, Ouestaf News, Senegal

Araba Koomson, Multimedia Group Limited, Ghana

Muhammad Auwal Ibrahim, Edutorial, Nigeria

Hakeem Onapajo and Jelili Adebiyi, The Republic, Nigeria

Samad Uthman, Dataphyte, Nigeria

Seth Kwame Boateng, Multimedia Group Limited, Ghana

Chikodi Okereocha, The Nation, Nigeria

Kwetey Nartey, Multimedia Group Limited, Ghana

Alfred Olufemi, PREMIUM TIMES, Nigeria

Jesusegun Alagbe, The Punch Newspapers, Nigeria