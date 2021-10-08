Malawi: Value Addition Key in Cotton Industry

As the world commemorates World Cotton Day, today, authorities in the sector have urged stakeholders to embrace value addition and increased production to revamp the industry.

Cotton Council of Malawi Board Chairperson, Duncan Warren, made the remarks in Blantyre at the World Cotton Day commemoration.

Warren said Cotton remains one of the country's cash crops and with increased yield per hectare could reclaim its lost glory.

Malawi being part of the global Cotton producing community joins the rest of the Cotton producing nations in recognising this day.

Warren said cotton remains an important crop in the country with the longest value chain and the highest potential for employment creation.

The Cotton Council Board Chair added that this alone demonstrates cotton's significance as a key livelihood enterprise for a considerable percentage of farmers in Malawi.

Speaking at the function, Chief Executive Officer for African Institute for Corporate Citizenship (AICC), Driana Lwanda, reminded Cotton farmers of the need to adhere to good farming techniques to increase Cotton production in the country.

Lwanda said if Cotton production increases farmers will be able to get high incomes that will boost their livelihoods.

Cotton is a fourth major cash crop after Tobacco, Tea and Sugar in Malawi.

The highest seed Cotton production on record was in 2011 when production hit 100,000 metric tonnes. This year Malawi has produced 21,000 metric tonnes of the crop.

The inaugural World Cotton Day was observed in 2019.