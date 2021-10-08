Namibia: FIFA Supports Haikali

THE Federation of International Football Associations has thrown its weight behind the embattled NFA president Ranga Haikali and denounced a move by the NFA executive to suspend him.

In an email sent to NFA secretary general Franco Cosmos on Thursday, Fifa's chief member associations officer Jean-Marie Kenny said they did not recognise the NFA's decision to suspend Haikali and called on the warring factions to work together 'for the good of Namibian football.'

"We hereby follow-up on a series of virtual meetings held on 21 September 2021 between Fifa-CAF representatives, the NFA president, general secretary and executive committee pertaining to the latest decision purportedly taken by some executive committee members against the president on 13-14 August 2021," she said.

Haikali was suspended by NFA vice president Izak Fredericks on 13 August, after being accused of several misdemeanours, pending investigation.

Amongst others he was accused of corruption in that he instructed the NFA secretariat to organise a contract with PC Centre for IT services - a company in which he is a share holder.

He was also accused of organising a contract for another company that he is a share holder in, Africa Personnel Services, for fumigation services to the NFA, while he was also accused of undermining resolutions passed by the NFA executive committee.

Kenny said the decision to suspend Haikali was not valid.

"We would like to point out once again that we are not in a position to recognise the aforementioned decision which we consider invalid. In addition, we would like to highlight our disappointment and serious concerns regarding the overall direction taken by the NFA lately, especially for a Fifa member association which only came out of a normalisation phase in 2020," she said.

"Therefore, we reiterate our position to see the NFA executives and administrative officers under the leadership of its president, Mr Ranga Haikali, swiftly move forward and work together again for the good of Namibian football," she added.