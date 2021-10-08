Zimbabwe: Guvamatanga in Lavish Birthday Party - As Makhadzi, Mafikizolo Perform in Harare

FINANCE Ministry permanent secretary, George Guvamatanga Wednesday night celebrated his 50th birthday with a lavish party featuring private performances by popular South African artists, Makhadzi and Mafikizolo.

The party was held at Padonhodzo an exclusive events venue in Sunninghill, Harare and hosted by luxury event designing company, VIP Hosting.

Earlier on Makhadzi had posted on her social media pages that she would be flying into Harare to perform for the first time but kept all other details under wraps.

Her comment section was instantly flooded with fans requesting for more information so they could attend.

Makhadzi gave an electric performance of her popular songs, 'Murahu', 'Kokovha' and 'Madhakutswa' while Mafikizolo performed their hit track Ngeke Balunge among others.

Speaking during their performance at the party, singer, Nhlanhla Nciza of Mafikizolo described Zimbabwe as the duo's second home.

She said, "Its good to be here, we are just excited that we got the invite you know we feel honoured that we got the invitation as well to come through.

"Harare is beautiful and basically Zimbabwe is Mafikizolo's second home."