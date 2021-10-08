Zimbabwe: Guvamatanga in Lavish Birthday Party - As Makhadzi, Mafikizolo Perform in Harare

7 October 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

FINANCE Ministry permanent secretary, George Guvamatanga Wednesday night celebrated his 50th birthday with a lavish party featuring private performances by popular South African artists, Makhadzi and Mafikizolo.

The party was held at Padonhodzo an exclusive events venue in Sunninghill, Harare and hosted by luxury event designing company, VIP Hosting.

Earlier on Makhadzi had posted on her social media pages that she would be flying into Harare to perform for the first time but kept all other details under wraps.

Her comment section was instantly flooded with fans requesting for more information so they could attend.

Makhadzi gave an electric performance of her popular songs, 'Murahu', 'Kokovha' and 'Madhakutswa' while Mafikizolo performed their hit track Ngeke Balunge among others.

Speaking during their performance at the party, singer, Nhlanhla Nciza of Mafikizolo described Zimbabwe as the duo's second home.

She said, "Its good to be here, we are just excited that we got the invite you know we feel honoured that we got the invitation as well to come through.

"Harare is beautiful and basically Zimbabwe is Mafikizolo's second home."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X