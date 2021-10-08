Zimbabwe: Alexandra Park Primary School Wins Top Award, Pockets $1,3 Million

Alexandra Park Primary School in Harare has won the prestigious top Government award in the province for excelling in various disciplines including academic, sporting, cultural and being innovative.

As part of recognition for its efforts in winning the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Secretary's Merit Award, the school was rewarded with $1, 3 million to be used for the purchasing of Information, Communication and Technology equipment such as laptops and tablets for both learners and teachers.

Permanent secretary in the ministry Mrs Tumisang Thabela presented the award and unveiled a plague at the school today where a colourful event was held.

Mrs Thabela said the school, with 64 years of existence, was also selected for its sterling job in routinely maintaining infrastructure.

The school's former headmaster Mr Isau Marume was also honoured at the event and given a tablet gadget.

Alexandra Park school head Mrs Fungai Koza Alex said it was an honour for the school to receive the prestigious award.

"We are excited that finally we have reaped the rewards. It was not an easy run although it was an enjoyable one and an eye opener," she said.

Pastors Charles and Olivia Charamba whose daughter and singer Shalom is a former learner at the school, also attended the event.